Deckers Brands: Highlighting Tessa Briar and her 11-year marketing journey

Deckers Brands highlights the achievements of Tessa Briar, the GTM Marketing Operations Manager at UGG EMEA, who has been with the company for 11 years. Since joining Deckers Brands in 2012, Tessa has played a pivotal role within the Marketing department. She currently oversees the UGG EMEA Integrated Marketing planning and supports the teams with marketing analytics, budgeting, and reporting.

A Decade of Growth and Learning in Marketing

Reflecting on her journey, Tessa shared her experiences over the past decade, particularly in relation to Deckers' Employee Experience Pillar of Flexibility – "Together we are trusted to be innovative and deliver results with freedom about where and how we work best."

Tessa recalled, "During my studies in marketing, I was always drawn to international marketing courses and both quantitative and qualitative consumer research. When I joined Deckers, I felt fortunate and excited to have the opportunity to speak English and connect with colleagues from different countries. One of the most rewarding aspects of marketing is understanding market specificities and cultural nuances and brainstorming how the brand can be most locally relevant and impactful."

Tessa began her career at Deckers as part of the French Marketing team, first as an assistant and then as a coordinator for PR, organic social, and media over a span of four years. She later advanced to the role of Brand Marketing Executive for UGG France, where she honed her expertise in the French market, particularly in PR and communications, 360 Media planning, and community management. Eventually, she transitioned to the role of Brand Marketing Specialist for UGG EMEA. Over the course of five years, Tessa deepened her knowledge in content creation, social strategy, community, and influencer management. She also navigated the challenges of working from home during the pandemic while becoming a mother for the first time. After returning from her second maternity leave, Tessa sought to expand her skill set and pursue new opportunities, which led her to the position of GTM Marketing Operations Manager.

Leading the way in Employee Resource Groups

When asked about her role as a co-lead of the Working Parents & Caregivers ERG, Tessa explained, "When we established the ERG in 2022, our goal was to create a safe space for working parents and caregivers at Deckers, where they could share their challenges without fear of judgment. I’m pleased that Deckers offers the flexibility, resources, and support for people to connect over shared experiences. I’m proud that we can provide this community and empower individuals to implement changes that make Deckers an even more amazing place to work."

Tessa also expressed her appreciation for the flexible work environment at Deckers Brands, stating, "The flexibility that Deckers offers is invaluable. Whether working in an office or from home, we can continue to achieve great things. As a parent, this flexibility is a gift, allowing me to be more efficient in my work while remaining a present parent."