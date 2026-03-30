Drew Henry named new creative director of Courrèges

According to industry reports, French house Courrèges has quickly moved on from the departure of Nicolas Di Felice, which was announced just last week. This resolves the uncertainty surrounding its creative direction.

The owner, Artémis, the Pinault family's investment vehicle linked to Kering, has reportedly appointed British designer Drew Henry as the new creative director. This marks the beginning of a new era for the maison, starting May 6.

Working alongside chief executive officer Marie Leblanc, who remains in charge of operational management, Henry will now face the challenge of accelerating Courrèges' global expansion without diluting its distinctive DNA.

A graduate of Central Saint Martins, Henry has built a solid, though discreet, career. He is noted for his behind-the-scenes work at some of the industry's most influential houses. He was a close collaborator of Phoebe Philo during her time at Celine and also participated in the launch of her eponymous brand. His career includes strategic positions such as design director at JW Anderson and, more recently, vice president of runway design at Burberry.

The change follows a period of stability under the direction of Di Felice, who successfully led the relaunch of Courrèges for five years.