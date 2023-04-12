Dunhill names Simon Holloway as creative director

Luxury British menswear and accessories brand Dunhill has named Simon Holloway as its new creative director, effective immediately.

Holloway joins from fellow Richemont Maison James Purdey & Sons, where he has served as creative director overseeing the brand's growing clothing and accessories collections since January 2022. Before that, he served as creative director at Agnona and held senior creative roles at luxury brands, including Hogan, Jimmy Choo, Michael Kors, Narciso Rodriguez and Ralph Lauren.

In a statement, Dunhill, also owned by Compagnie Financière Richemont, said that Holloway’s successor at Purdey would be announced shortly.

Dunhill said that Holloway brings “a deep and rich understanding of English style and design codes” and that his aesthetic “embodies heritage” to create timeless and quintessentially British collections.

Simon Holloway joins Dunhill from Purdey

Holloway succeeds Mark Weston, who exited the company in October 2022 following more than five years at the brand. His exit came after the arrival of Laurent Malecaze as chief executive, who is looking to set a new rejuvenated strategic direction for Dunhill.

The company said Holloway’s appointment “reinforces the focus on Dunhill’s guiding principles of British craft, innovation, functionality and masculine elegance”.

Malecaze, said: “I am delighted to welcome Simon Holloway as the new creative director of Dunhill. His creative energy, coupled with his decades of experience in luxury, will be instrumental as we evolve and expand our House’s iconic codes in the context of today’s client.

“Simon’s sense of quality and craft, along with a clear understanding and appreciation of the Dunhill DNA, will ensure we continue to innovate through products that are timeless, purposeful and relevant.”

Commenting on his new role, Holloway added: “It is a great privilege to be appointed Dunhill's creative director and trusted with the rich and extraordinary heritage crafted by its founder.

“Alfred Dunhill was a pioneer, an innovator and one of the most influential British tastemakers of the 20th century. His obsession with ingenuity and refinement established a House synonymous with purposeful luxury and quality – an enduring and powerful inspiration.”