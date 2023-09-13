Early Careers at TJX: Pietro Gallo, Buyer

The TJX Companies, Inc., the leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide, was ranked 87th in the 2023 Fortune 500 company listings. At the end of Fiscal 2023, the Company had over 4,800 stores across nine countries and three continents, and five distinctive branded e-commerce sites.

They operate

T.J. Maxx and Marshalls (combined Marmaxx), HomeGoods, Sierra, and Homesense, as well as their respective e-commerce sites in the United States

Winners, HomeSense and Marshalls (combined TJX Canada) in Canada

T.K. Maxx in Germany, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands and Australia (combined TJX International)

T.K. Maxx and Homesense in the United Kingdom and Ireland (combined TJX International)

T.K. Maxx' e-commerce site in the U.K. (combined TJX International)

To find out what it is like to work at TJX Europe, FashionUnited spoke to Pietro Gallo about his role in Buying, what development opportunities are available in the business and what TJX Europe is like to work for, as well as advice for people wanting to join TJX Europe.

Can you tell me a bit about yourself, your background, and how you came to work at TJX Europe?

My name is Pietro and I'm 33 years old, who was born and bred in Milan, where I graduated in Ancient History. I moved to London in 2014 and worked for another retailer for four years which ignited my love for fashion and retail, before eventually moving to TJX Europe in 2018. TJX Europe have a buying Office in Milan which sparked my interest in applying to TJX Europe’s Head Office Graduate position in the United Kingdom.

In my free time I love to play and watch sports. I also love to eat and drink delicious food and wines, which is great for me as I am a Food and Wine Buyer for TJX Europe – I always love when my samples come in! I also love socialising, travelling and backpacking around the world in my leisure time.

As a buyer for TJX - what does your role entail?

The role of a buyer is so diverse, no two days are the same for any of us. As I said previously, I buy food and wine for TJX Europe so I’m constantly in the market looking for new products, vendors, and opportunities within my field.

I would say on a more ‘day to day’ perspective, I look after my current vendors' base, checking and monitoring performances and base my buying on those figures.

What does your typical working day look like?

My working day is very different week by week. A typical week is usually: Monday, I’m in the office in Milan reviewing sales with the rest of my team, it’s always so exciting to see how the purchases you’ve made are preforming! Tuesday and Wednesday, I spend time in the market visiting vendors, stores, and looking for new opportunities. Thursday, I’m writing orders, and on Friday, I set up the next week.

I also travel around Europe monthly visiting our stores and the competition which is definitely one of my favourite parts of the job!

What do you like most about your job?

I love the autonomy and trust given to me by TJX Europe. I also love to visit vendors and spend time in the market to see (and try!) all the new products available. Collaboration with colleagues is also super important to me too. Not just in the Milan office, but across my counterparts in our other European offices and our HQ in the United Kingdom. TJX Europe’s unique working culture really does make it a great place to work!

On the social side I’ve made lots of valuable friendships from my time working at TJX Europe both in the United Kingdom and in Milan. When I travel to the London now I usually stay with colleagues who have now become great friends to me.

What degree and skill set would you recommend people look for if they are interested in pursuing

a similar role?

TJX Europe accepts and encourages applications from all degree disciplines. The most important thing TJX look for is interest and passion for the business area you’re applying for and the retail sector in general. As mentioned I have an Ancient History degree, and when completing my application to the graduate programme I ensured I demonstrated my passion for fashion and love for retail.

What sets TJX Europe apart from other fashion apparel companies?

TJX Europe have a completely different buying model compared to the rest of the European competition – which is why it works so well! It is also a company that is really focused on development for all, even building it into its companies culture & goals.

What kind of roles does TJX Europe offer?

TJX Europe offers lots of different roles, covering Head Office, Stores, Distribution and Processing Centres. At TJX Europe you will have access to outstanding career development and progression opportunities, and the freedom to be yourself. You’ll be part of a business that celebrates being different, and values work/life balance.

Whether you choose an entry level role or an Early in Career position with us, you can expect your skills and knowledge to develop at a pace that supports you.

Do you have any tips for people interested in working for TJX Europe?

TJX Europe is a great company to work for. I would recommend people be open to learning and to be curious. It’s important that you find out as much as you can about TJX Europe and the programme you’re interested in. Checking out TJX’s social media channels and researching about us and the area of our business you’re interested in is key. Visit a local store to check out our stock, and our E-commerce sites ahead of applying so you can get to understand all the great products we sell!

What is the one piece of career advice you would share with some starting out in this industry?

Ask lots of questions and try to learn as much as you can from your colleagues. Being curious, open-minded and asking questions at TJX Europe allows us to work with associates at all levels to build and develop our skills.