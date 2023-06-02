Edward Enninful to exit as editor-in-chief of Vogue for new role

Edward Enninful is to step away from his roles as European editorial director of Vogue and editor-in-chief of British Vogue, to embark on a new chapter at Condé Nast in early 2024, according to Vogue Business.

Enninful shared this news in a memo with his Vogue House team, extending his message to the heads of editorial content at Vogue France, Vogue Italia, Vogue Spain, and Vogue Germany.

Starting next year, Enninful will assume the newly created positions of editorial advisor of British Vogue and global creative and cultural advisor of Vogue. The strategic move will see Mr Enninful continue contributing to the creative and cultural future of the international Vogue brand while pursuing broader creative projects.

According to the memo, Enninful his hired a new head of editorial content for British Vogue, who will closely collaborate with Anna Wintour and the global editorial structure.