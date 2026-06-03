Egonlab, Zomer and Marie Adam-Leenaerdt: who are the finalists for the ANDAM 2026 prize?

The 37th edition of the ANDAM prize, led by Nathalie Dufour, has revealed its list of finalists for 2026.

The five finalists for the Grand Prix (300,000 euros) and the Special Prize (100,000 euros) are: Egonlab, Fidan Novruzova, Marie Adam-Leenaerdt, Pauline Dujancourt and Zomer.

The three finalists for the Pierre Bergé Prize (100,000 euros) are: Anthony Calydon, Boyarovskaya and Maitrepierre.

The three finalists for the Fashion Accessories Prize (100,000 euros) are: Bonastre, Mara Paris and Phileo.

The support offered to the 11 finalists includes several key benefits. These include access to Balenciaga's fabric and raw material stocks; one year of support from the press office Karla Otto; and access to Longchamp's deadstock leather and fabrics. Additionally, finalists will receive a workshop on sustainable development best practices by OTB Group, access to the Swarovski showroom and a strategic mentoring programme from Zalando.

French finalists will benefit from privileged access to the IFM accelerator and the financial expertise of the Institut pour le financement du cinéma et des industries culturelles (IFCIC).

As a reminder, the 2026 ANDAM Innovation Prize was won by Alphalyr, illustrating the rise of AI in the fashion value chain.

The jury meeting and award ceremony will take place on July 1, 2026. The jury is chaired by Alexandre Mattiussi, who is also the mentor for the Grand Prix. The event will be held in the gardens of the Parc Royal, at the Ministry of Culture.