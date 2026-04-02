End of an era for Mark Thomas, artistic director of fashion brand Carven

Carven, owned by Icicle Carven China France (ICCF), a subsidiary of the premium Chinese brand Icicle, has announced the departure of Mark Thomas. He became artistic director following the departure of Louise Trotter and will leave the house at the end of April 2026.

Mark Thomas joined Carven in 2023 as senior designer and Louise Trotter's right-hand. He actively contributed to the house's new stylistic language, which featured a clean silhouette, wearable sophistication and a clear commercial focus.

He succeeded Louise Trotter, who left for Bottega Veneta, becoming artistic director of Carven in March 2025.

“His vision and creations have helped to affirm the brand's identity and style, and to solidly reposition Carven on the fashion scene,” the press release stated.

Mark Thomas or a stylistic continuity started with Louise Trotter

“I would like to sincerely thank everyone I have had the pleasure of working with over the past few years for helping to write new chapters for this beautiful house,” commented Mark Thomas in the statement. “I am deeply grateful to Ms Shawna Tao* and Mr Ye* for the opportunity they have given me, and I have the utmost respect for Madame Carven, who founded the house in 1945. As I look forward to new adventures, I wish the brand every success and a promising future.”

Carven wishes Mark Thomas every success in his future career. The house's next steps will be announced later this year. The next Paris show is scheduled for the spring/summer 2027 season.

Shawna Tao is the co-founder of the Chinese brand Icicle and head of the ICCF group. ** Mr Ye, co-founder of Icicle and chairman of the ICCF group