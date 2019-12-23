Fay and Arthur Arbesser part ways

Italian fashion house Fay and Austrian designer Arthur Arbesser are parting ways.

The Tod’s Group owned brand and creative director have not renewed their contract, a partnership which began in September 2017.

“I thank Arthur Arbesser very much in the name of the entire company for his innovative vision: I believe that working together has been very stimulating for both parties,” Andrea Della Valle, Vice President of Tod’s Group, said in a statement.

Born and raised in Vienna, Arbesser graduated from Central Saint Martins College for Art and Design in London before moving to Milan, where he started drawing for well-known fashion houses before launching his own line in 2013.

The Fay Spring Summer 2020 collection is Arbesser’s final season and will be available in stores starting from January 2020.

Image: Fay Holiday Campaign, source Fay website