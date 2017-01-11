​Former Balenciaga CEO exits Kering

London - Isabelle Guichot, the former CEO of Balenciaga, is set to cut all ties with its parent company Kering after coming to an agreement leave.

Guichot, who was previously called on to "take on new responsibilities within the Kering Group" after passing on the reins at Balenciaga to Cédric Charbit , former head of merchandising at Yves Saint Laurent last October, will not be remaining with the group, according to sources at Reuters.

Both Kering and Guichot declined to comment on her exit from the group, which is just one of the many changes made concerning Kering's management teams and creative leadership roles over the last two years.

Luxury fashion houses Balenciaga, Gucci, Alexander McQueen, Christopher Kane, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta and Brioni, all of which are held by Kering, have welcome new CEOs or new creative directors since 2015, as the luxury goods sector continues to battle a decrease in demand. ​