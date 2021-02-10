Former Walgreens Boots beauty exec joins Zalando

Joanna Rogers will join online retailer Zalando from 1st March 2021 in the role of VP Beauty, reporting to SVP Supply, Boris Ewenstein.

Rogers joins directly from the Walgreens Boots Alliance, where she was responsible for the 2.3 billion British pound beauty business in the UK since 2016. She transformed the business into a leading beauty destination by developing an innovative customer proposition and attracting many premium beauty brands.

Before that, Rogers held various executive roles during her five years at Philips and worked for almost four years at British tech company Sage Limited, spent more than four years at hygiene products manufacturer Jackel International and six years working for global beauty company Coty S.A.

“Joanna’s experience, network and beauty insights will drive our growth in the beauty category. Beauty is and will remain a strategic priority topic for Zalando. Our goal is to mirror our extensive fashion assortment in Beauty and to further roll out the category internationally,” said Zalando in a press note on Tuesday.

The e-tailer launched its beauty segment in Germany in 2018 and has since expanded it to nine more markets - Switzerland, the Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Sweden, Denmark, Belgium, France and Italy, offering almost 15,000 products from 370 brands.