France's fashion body Fédération de la Haute Couture Elects Bruno Pavlovsky as president

France’s official fashion body, Fédération de Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM), has elected Bruno Pavlosky as president. Pavlosky succeeds Ralph Toledano and was elected by the Federation’s governing board and executive committee. The role of president is a term of four years.

The committee is the FHCM's decision-making body, administered by 6 members and comprising of two legal members (the President and the Executive Vice President) and four members elected by the governing board. Other members include Francesca Bellettini, President and Chief Executive Officer, Saint Laurent, Guillaume de Seynes, Executive Vice and Pascal Morand, Executive President, Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode.

Pavlosky, who is also the president of Chanel, has been on the executive committee for a decade, and was previously president of the Chambre Syndicale de la Mode Féminine from 2014-2019.

In an interview with WWD Pavlosky said: “My intention is not to revolutionize this governance, but on the contrary, to enrich it. It works very well today. The brands truly have a common vision.” On brands navigating sustainability he said the FHCM’s role is to help brands understand what is mandatory and what is not mandatory. “There will be future restrictions on the carbon footprint of fashion shows and products. It’s not easy to grapple with these issues, and obviously huge brands with ample revenues have an advantage compared to smaller brands with tighter budgets. The federation is a way to rally everyone around these issues, because the law is the same for all.”