Gabriele Maggio named new CEO of Twinset

Gabriele Maggio is the new chief executive officer of Twinset. His appointment forms part of the company's new ownership structure, which passed to the joint control of Borletti Group and Quadrivio & Pambianco (manager of the Made in Italy Fund II) in June 2025. The two entities acquired 100 percent of Twinset with an equal stake.

A manager with extensive international experience in the luxury and fashion sector, Maggio has held senior positions at some of the world's most prominent brands. He served as president and CEO of Stella McCartney, where he led international development and positioned the brand as a benchmark in sustainable luxury. Previously, he held the role of general manager at Moschino and senior positions at Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Giorgio Armani and Prada. Most recently, he served as CEO of Elisabetta Franchi (Betty Blue), further consolidating his expertise in managing womenswear prêt-à-porter brands in the premium and affordable luxury segment.

"I am thrilled to join Twinset at this crucial moment in its journey," said Maggio. "The brand possesses enormous potential, a unique creative heritage and a highly talented team. Together with the new partners and the entire team, we will work to build a solid and inspired phase of growth, further strengthening the brand's presence in the Italian and European landscape."

"His deep knowledge of the sector, combined with his experience leading international brands, makes him the ideal figure to guide the company through a phase of growth and transformation," said Maurizio Negro, president of Twinset.

Future objectives include consolidating the brand's positioning in the affordable luxury segment through further brand strengthening via investments in marketing and communications, with particular attention to digital. Additional goals include expanding the Twinset boutique network, further growth of the online channel and expansion focused on markets where Twinset already operates, such as Spain, France and Eastern Europe.

"Our objective is to support Twinset on a path of growth and development," added Alessandro Binello, group CEO of Quadrivio Group. "We are confident that Maggio's professionalism and vision will enable the brand to further consolidate its positioning and strengthen its international presence. This is in line with the fund's investment strategy."