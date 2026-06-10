GAS appoints new art director: Tony Ranalli takes the creative helm of the brand

At a time when creative direction is playing an increasingly central role in shaping brand identity within the fashion system, GAS has appointed Tony Ranalli, a designer with more than thirty years of experience in the apparel industry, as the brand’s Creative Director.

This appointment comes at a moment when the role of the creative director is receiving renewed attention from both the industry and the media: no longer simply a key figure in defining style, but also an interpreter of a brand’s vision and evolution.

GAS is approaching this transition in a way that is fully aligned with its identity, placing value on expertise, experience, and deep product knowledge. For the brand, this means continuing to invest in denim, garment construction, quality, and a profound understanding of fits and washes. It is both a strategic and creative decision aimed at putting a figure at the center who can reinterpret the GAS heritage and transform it into a contemporary, credible, and authentic language.

Ranalli’s profile is undoubtedly that of a seasoned professional. After studying at the Koefia Academy in Rome, he began his career at Roberto Cavalli, where he spent ten years as a fashion designer. From there, he developed a diverse career spanning consulting, design, and collection development for Italian and international brands, including Byblos, Zuhair Murad, Jean Paul Gaultier, and Kocca. He later launched his own brand, Letonerre, followed by a three-year experience with Chinese fashion giant EEAK, where he designed for the Koradior brand, before returning to the Roberto Cavalli universe with Just Cavalli. His experience across menswear, womenswear, licensing, accessories, and apparel provides GAS with a creative leadership that is solid, practical, and deeply rooted in craftsmanship.

“We were not simply looking for a name, but for someone capable of entering the brand’s DNA, understanding the product, its construction, and guiding its evolution. Among the key values we identify as characteristic of our brand, authenticity is one we refer to every day. For us, authenticity means making decisions that are consistent with our identity and with the direction we want the company to take. We want to continue evolving by creating increasingly international and contemporary collections, while offering consumers and our customers an ever more reliable service. I believe that a well-made product remains the best form of advertising possible,” says Romolo D’Orazio, General Manager of GAS.

“I am taking on an important heritage, one that should not be abandoned but enhanced. GAS has a strong and authentic history, with many details still to be brought into sharper focus and a product evolution that must be driven with precision. My goal is to work on the brand by bringing a bolder, more colorful, sexier, and more transgressive touch, without altering its identity. From what I have seen so far, GAS has all the elements and potential needed to reconnect with the market in a powerful way,” comments Tony Ranalli.

With this appointment, GAS strengthens its path of evolution, focusing on a creative vision built on experience, authenticity, and attention to product. It is a forward-looking choice that remains firmly connected to what has always made the brand recognizable: practicality and a denim culture capable of transcending generations.