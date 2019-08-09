George Kolasa exits Burberry

After a decade at the helm of Burberry's U.S. communications and marketing department, George Kolasa will be exiting from the company in September. Upon his departure the department will be restructured.

Burberry has already poached Emily Pero, the former senior vice president of global communications and marketing at Calvin Klein, to be Burberry's vice president of marketing and communications of the Americas. She will be based in New York City, and report to Rod Manley, Burberry's chief marketing officer.

Kolasa originally joined Burberry in 2009 after a near fifteen year career in marketing and public relations. He has yet to announce his next career move.