Gucci's former CEO Bizzarri reportedly eyes Versace

The fashion and financial worlds are on edge over rumours of a possible sale of Versace by Capri Holdings. One of the potential buyers is Marco Bizzarri, former CEO of Gucci, who recently launched his new investment company, Nessifashion.

Versace, a highly sought-after fashion house

According to sources of WWD, Marco Bizzarri is considering a masterstroke by acquiring Versace as part of his new entrepreneurial adventure. However, the competition promises to be fierce. Barclays is overseeing the sale process of Versace and Jimmy Choo, two brands owned by Capri Holdings. Fifteen candidates were said to have initially expressed interest, a number that has since been halved. The final bids are expected in early February 2025.

Other potential suitors include names such as Prada Group, Bahrain’s Investcorp, private equity firm Permira and other major players in the sector. Exor, Ferrari’s parent company, had also initially shown interest but has withdrawn.

Analysts estimate that fashion icons such as Bizzarri or Prada could have an advantage thanks to their deep expertise and established networks, essential assets for the development of an iconic brand like Versace. Moreover, strategic buyers such as Prada could afford larger investments and offset these costs through operational synergies.

Rumours are also mounting about Donatella Versace's contract, which expires in February 2025. The timing has fueled speculation about potential interest from Bizzarri and Prada, with some even raising the possibility that Dario Vitale could succeed Donatella as the house's artistic director.

Marco Bizzarri's investment ambitions

Since leaving Gucci, Marco Bizzarri has focused on developing Nessifashion, an investment company based in Rome, which he founded in February 2024. The company aims to invest in companies and offer strategic advice, according to documents filed with the Italian Chamber of Commerce.

Contacted by Reuters, Bizzarri declined to comment on his current projects, but his track record shows a growing portfolio of investments in the fashion sector. Already in 2021, he joined Orienta Capital Partners, specialised in small and medium-sized companies with high growth potential. Most recently, Nessifashion acquired 23 percent of Italian brand Elisabetta Franchi, with Bizzarri taking over as chairman of the company in April 2024.

Nessifashion takes its name from a family nickname, passed down through generations within the Bizzarri family. In addition to the financial investment, the company offers strategic advice, benefiting from Bizzarri's vast experience in the luxury sector.

A growing portfolio

Marco Bizzarri’s investment interests are not limited to established brands. He has a minority stake in Maccapani, a brand founded in 2023 by Margherita Maccapani Missoni. This brand, which specialises in jersey clothing made in Italy, has attracted a network of investors, including Bizzarri. Initially, his investment was made on behalf of his daughter, Federica Bizzarri, before he also contributed his expertise to guide the young company.

While Margherita Maccapani remains Missoni’s majority shareholder, the brand aims to generate a turnover of 5 million euros by 2025. These initiatives are testament to Bizzarri’s strategy, which aims to promote the growth of both emerging and established Italian fashion houses.

What's next?

As the race to acquire Versace intensifies, Marco Bizzarri’s potential involvement highlights his ambitions to shape the future of the luxury industry through strategic investments. Whether or not Bizzarri succeeds in acquiring Versace, his moves in the industry herald a new era for the former Gucci CEO, where his influence could redefine the next generation of iconic brands.