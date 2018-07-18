Hailey Baldwin lands new role with Adidas and JD

Everything is coming up roses for Hailey Baldwin. First, she's fresh off the heels of her engagement to pop star Justin Bieber. Now, her professional life is on the come up as well. The It girl, who has been the face of both Adidas and JD, has a new role with both companies as their new "style creator."

"I’m so excited to be Adidas and JD’s first ever style creator," the model said in a statement. "Creativity is what drives me – I love starring in campaigns but being able to direct and have creative control is what I am most passionate about."

In her new role, Baldwin will be responsible for leading the creative voice across Adidas Originals women's campaigns at JD for fall/winter 2018. Social media channels will also be broadcasting Baldwin's creative process as she works on these campaigns.

"I’m so inspired by UK style, its where so many trends originate, and I want my work to be a real fusion of my favurite parts of UK, LA and New York street style culture. I cannot wait to share what I have planned for you guys!" Baldwin said to Harper's Bazaar UK.

Baldwin has previously used her creative eye for both Adidas and JD just last year when she was the creative director of the joint “Streets of EQT” show in London.