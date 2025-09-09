Hammerson names Rob Wilkinson as its new CEO

Hammerson, owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate across the UK, Ireland and France, has appointed Rob Wilkinson as its incoming chief executive.

Wilkinson will join Hammerson on December 15 as CEO designate and will take up his permanent role with effect from January 1, 2026.

He succeeds Rita-Rose Gagné, who in June confirmed she was retiring and stepping down from the company in 2026, following five years in the role. Gagné will continue to lead the business until the end of the year.

Robert Noel, chair of Hammerson, said in a statement: "Rob is an established and proven real estate leader who brings a wealth of experience and a track record of delivering shareholder value.

“Through a rigorous recruitment process, Rob stood out from a strong field of candidates as someone who was able to translate strategic insight into shareholder value creation through exceptional leadership."

Wilkinson has over 30 years of experience in real estate investment markets and joins Hammerson from AEW Europe, where he has served as the CEO for more than 11 years. He joined AEW in 2009, initially serving as chief investment officer in Europe until 2014, when he was appointed CEO.

Brent Cross shopping centre Credits: Hammerson

For his role at Hammerson, Wilkinson will have a gross annual salary of 620,000 pounds, plus a pension allowance of 10 percent of his base salary.

Commenting on his new role, Wilkinson added: "I am honoured to have been appointed as CEO of Hammerson and look forward to working with the team. Under Rita-Rose's leadership, the company has completed a major turnaround of the portfolio and restructured the balance sheet, firmly establishing Hammerson in a new phase of growth.

“I am excited to continue this journey, advancing the company's unique portfolio of prime retail and leisure anchored city destinations."

Hammerson’s portfolio includes the Bullring and Grand Central in Birmingham, Cabot Circus in Bristol, Brent Cross in London, and Westquay in Southampton.