Harley-Davidson aims to revamp apparel division with new hires

Harley-Davidson, America’s infamous purveyor of motorcycles, is hoping to revamp its fashion division.

The company recruited directors from Nike and Yeezy to oversee its apparel and licensing businesses. Louise Goldin, a Yeezy alumni and well-known industry designer, has been appointed creative director. Erica Bullard, a Nike veteran, will take up the role of SVP apparel and licensing.

While Bullard’s role will be to review and expand licensing partnerships that are profitable and don't dilute brand integrity, Goldin has the near impossible task of making Harley-Davidson relevant in the fashion sphere. Harley-Davison motorcycles are cool. Its apparel less so.

Goldin will head the new studio and design teams in New York and Milwaukee. “I feel a deep connection between Harley-Davidson’s design language and my own DNA as a designer. I’m inspired by the unique combination of engineering, functionality, craftsmanship and soul that lies at the heart of Harley’s iconic heritage and brand aesthetic. My goal is to work that spirit and purpose into new pieces that will carry the brand forward into the future.”

“As one of the most iconic brands in the world, the potential to grow our overall apparel and licensing business is significant and is one of the core pillars of our Hardwire strategy,” said Jochen Zeitz, ceo Harley-Davidson. “We’re excited to have Erica and Louise join the team as we increase our focus on growing Harley-Davidson’s business, drawing from our 119-year heritage as one of the most desirable lifestyle brands that defines moto-culture in America and around the world.”