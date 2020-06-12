Harper's Bazaar appoints first black editor

U.S. Harper’s Bazaar has appointed Samira Nasr as its new Editor in Chief. Nasr is the Hearst-owned publication’s first black editor in the magazine’s 153-year history.

Nasr comes from Vanity Fair where she held the role of Executive Fashion Director and will be overseeing the style monthly’s print and digital operation.

Nasr steps into the role as Glenda Bailey exits after nearly two decaded in the role. She previously worked for Hearst as the Fashion Director of U.S. Elle magazine, a position she held for five years.

Nasr will commence her appointment on 6 July and will report to Hearst’s Chief Content Officer Kate Lewis.