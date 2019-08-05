Harrods names former Burberry exec as its first digital & strategy director

Harrods is building up its digital department. The British luxury department store has appointed Caitlin Innes as its first digital and strategy director. Innes joins Harrods from Burberry, where she was director of digital commerce for two years and was previously senior commercial manager of digital commerce.

The majority of Innes' responsibility will be to expand the Harrods digital strategy. She will oversee operations across online sales, digital marketing and customer insight and loyalty teams.

“Harrods is re-imagining the bricks and mortar store, investing in its digital offering and developing its people,” Innes told Essential Retail. “The opportunity to work with the team in bringing all these facets together, in order to deliver is truly unique.”

Harrods has been working on building up its e-commerce offerings. In February, the retailer began a partnership with Farfetch's Black & White Solutions for assistance on e-commerce management, operations support, international logistics support and technical support. Harrods will launch a revamped website in 2020.

“Digital plays a key role in our ongoing commitment to investing in customer experience, both in terms of pure commerce and discovery," the company's managing director, Michael Ward, explained to Drapers.