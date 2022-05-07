Hearst Magazine appoints Adwoa Dadzie as Chief People Officer

Hearst Magazines, the publisher of fashion titles including Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, Esquire and Cosmopolitan, has appointed Adwoa Dadzie as its chief people officer.

Dadzie will report to Heart Magazines president Debi Chirichella and oversee the division’s people and culture department.

A human resources veteran at companies including Comcast Cable and SoulCycle, Dadzie will bring new leadership to the everchanging role of people management and inclusivity.

“Adwoa is an accomplished HR leader who brings extensive experience in full-cycle HR functions to her new role,” Chirichella said in a statement. “Her expertise in employee engagement, talent acquisition, diversity and inclusion and wellness will further strengthen our workplace environment.”

“Hearst Magazines produces some of the most iconic media brands in the world,” Dadzie said. “It champions a culture of creativity through an array of talented people working cross-functionally toward a common goal. I look forward to working closely with the teams as the company’s workplace culture continues to evolve.”

In 2020 Hearst came under fire for allowing to foster a toxic environment under then president Troy Young. After allegations were made public by the New York Times regarding sexism, bullying and discrimination, Mr Troy cited an ambitious growth plan as the reason for his behaviour, but later resigned from the post.