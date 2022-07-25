Hearst UK appoints director of PR and communications

Hearst UK, publisher of Harper’s Bazaar, Esquire, Good Housekeeping, Elle and Cosmopolitan, has appointed Alison Forth as its director of PR and communications.

Forth, who first joined the business in an interim capacity in January, will be responsible for driving Hearst UK’s corporate communications agenda, as well as handling external communications across Hearst UK’s 21 titles.

Forth’s remit will also incorporate internal communications for the UK arm of Hearst, whose employees work across sites including House of Hearst in London’s Leicester Square, St Anne’s Court in Soho, the Hearst Institute in Feltham and regional offices in Manchester.

In a statement Hearst said Ms Forth will report directly into Interim CEO, Simon Horne, sitting on the Executive Leadership Team, and head up a recently restructured PR and Communications team.