Hoff hires David Tourniaire-Beauciel to lead design and drive international growth

Madrid – A new chapter has begun for Hoff, as the firm, led and co-founded by Fran Marchena, announced the appointment of David Tourniaire-Beauciel as its new design director. The renowned French designer is a key figure in the evolution of footwear lines for revolutionary labels, most notably Balenciaga, where he served as a close collaborator of designer Demna from October 2015 to July 2025.

Hoff's co-founder and CEO, Fran Marchena, confirmed the appointment on social media, revealing that the French designer's arrival was kept a closely guarded secret. To officially mark his new role, Hoff is scheduled to present 'Seven' this Thursday, October 9—the first trainer model created by Tourniaire-Beauciel for the Alicante-based company.

“If someone had told me that the designer behind Balenciaga's sock sneaker, 'Speed', or the 'Triple S', which revolutionised the brand, shook up the entire sneaker world, and made Balenciaga a benchmark for innovation and design; or Chloé's 'Nama', with its colourful stitching that marked a turning point for the firm, would one day be Head of Design at Hoff, I wouldn't have believed it... but it has happened,” announced Fran Marchena. Marchena continued, “Tomorrow we will launch his first model with us, 'Seven'.” He concluded by welcoming David Tourniaire-Beauciel to Hoff, noting that “dreams do come true”.

Seven High Top Runner Credits: HOFF

Hoff eyes international expansion

Beyond this new direction in Hoff's development, marked by this vibrant change in its design department, the firm will formalise this new era with the opening of its new flagship store. The store is scheduled to open on October 16 at 37 Calle de Velázquez in Madrid. The official inauguration, restricted to press and industry professionals, will mark a new chapter in Hoff's progress and evolution as a specialised footwear brand.

While the market awaits to see how Hoff will continue to grow and differentiate itself, both Marchena and Tourniaire-Beauciel have provided initial insights to the US publication Footwear News. The decision to grant the exclusive announcement of Tourniaire-Beauciel's appointment to the specialised footwear publication is a clear indication of the Spanish company's strategy to attract international attention, particularly from the US.

Currently, the Spanish company does not have any operational physical stores in the US to complement its network of 60 monobrand stores (45 owned and 15 franchised) with which Hoff concluded its last full financial year in 2024. These commercial structures are supported by sales through wholesale, multi-brand, and online channels. In total, Hoff closed its last fiscal year in 2024 with annual sales of 66 million euros, a 20 percent year-over-year increase. The company forecasts reaching 80 million euros for 2025.

Tourniaire-Beauciel brings rich creative experience to Hoff

“For me, Hoff has joy, colours, energy, freshness, and of course, a democratic approach to design in its DNA; values that I need to maintain,” Tourniaire-Beauciel told the US news outlet. He added that the firm will also “explore more and more deeply” these defining characteristics. “I definitely want to preserve the brand's DNA, but also add new concepts, new constructions, and perhaps explore more possibilities in terms of design,” he elaborated.

With a long and established career as a footwear designer, Tourniaire-Beauciel has worked as both a consultant and creative director for houses such as Chloé; Ungaro; Stella McCartney; Givenchy; Isabel Marant; Ferragamo; Maison Margiela, where he served as footwear design director for 12 years from 2005 to 2017; Fendi; Jacquemus; Clergerie; Off-White; and Balenciaga, where he held the position of footwear design director from February 2016 to February 2024. With Tourniaire-Beauciel's appointment, the Spanish company aims to “break boundaries and reinvent what trainers can be,” says Marchena. “This collaboration marks a bold new direction for Hoff, underpinned by creativity, design mastery, and a global aspiration.”

