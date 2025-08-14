Hugo Lucchino takes the reins of Villa Noailles and confirms the 2025 Hyères festival

The Hyères International Festival of Fashion, Photography and Fashion Accessories, held annually in Hyères, a town on the French Riviera, will take place from October 16 to 18, 2025. Villa Noailles, the art centre where the event takes place each year, has a new director, Hugo Lucchino, who succeeds Jean-Pierre Blanc.

Following a unanimous proposal by the jury, which met on July 25, 2025, Lucchino will now manage the nationally recognised contemporary art centre, Villa Noailles. This appointment confirms that the next Hyères International Festival of Fashion, Photography and Fashion Accessories will be held from October 16 to 18, 2025, along with the Design Parade. His role will also include promoting the heritage of the site. He will take up his post in autumn 2025.

Lucchino trained in aesthetics, philosophy of art and theory of decorative and applied arts at Paris IV – Sorbonne University. He then studied museology, art history and fashion history at the École du Louvre. This training was complemented by studies in public administration and cultural institution management at Sciences Po Paris.

His professional career has been marked by his role as administrative and financial director of Le Signe, the National Centre for Graphic Design, located in Chaumont, France. He later served as its secretary general. In particular, he supported the organisation in obtaining the nationally recognised contemporary art centre label.

New director appointed, Hyères festival to be held in October 2025

He then oversaw the completion of the extension and renovation work, the internal reorganisation, and the design and implementation of the new scientific and cultural project for the Palais Galliera, the City of Paris Fashion Museum.

“Lucchino’s project is perfectly in line with the history, the region and the challenges of Villa Noailles and demonstrates his in-depth knowledge of the fashion and design sectors,” the press release stated.

Furthermore, Lucchino pays particular attention to the role given to the art centre’s audiences and to the artists invited for residencies.

At the time of publication, the press release did not indicate whether the Hyères festival’s financial partnerships with Chanel, Hermès and Première Classe, maintained in the past, are still current.

*Rachida Dati, French Minister of Culture, in agreement with Pascale Mussard, president of Villa Noailles; Renaud Muselier, president of the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur Regional Council; Jean-Louis Masson, president of the Var Departmental Council; Jean-Pierre Giran, president of the Toulon-Provence-Méditerranée Metropolis and mayor of Hyères; and Josée Massi, mayor of Toulon, approved the appointment of Lucchino as director of Villa Noailles, following the unanimous proposal of the jury that met on July 25, 2025.