Hybrid working is the new normal, but does it clash with the soul of fashion?

The best collections are not created behind a screen. They are born from movement, from the dynamic and hectic interplay between design, sales and marketing. They emerge from unfinished conversations, lingering doubts and flowing energy. The fashion industry has always been fragmented: sales teams on the road, marketing in the office and design often international. However, where distance was once bridged by more physical presence, collaboration is now increasingly shifting to the digital realm.

The question is not just what we gain in flexibility. The real question is: what do we lose along the way? This has significant implications for connection and psychological safety, the foundation on which teams dare to create, speak up and fail.

The silent rise of silos

Where ideas once sparked between coffee breaks and lunches, collaboration is now fragmented. Designers work from their own bubbles, sales teams move between appointments and marketing exists online. What disappears are the subtle cues.

A look that adds nuance. A quick check-in that eases tension. A gut feeling that says: something is not right here.

Communication becomes more efficient via email and social media, but also flatter and more direct. Sometimes it is even sharper than intended. Feedback loses its layers. Unnoticed, silos begin to form. Teams keep functioning, but the connection between them weakens. What was once collaboration is increasingly becoming remote coordination. This is precisely where it affects psychological safety: as cues fade, it becomes harder to sense when someone is holding back.

Where the friction really lies

In fashion, the relationship between design, sales and marketing is not a nice-to-have; it is the core of relevance. Sales senses the market, design translates that energy into form and marketing gives it meaning. As soon as these three fall out of sync, noise is created. In fashion, noise is not a small problem: it affects timing, sentiment and sharpness. Hybrid working makes this alignment more vulnerable. Meetings become shorter and more goal-oriented, but also more functional. There is less room for exploring ideas, for the half-spoken concept that holds real potential.

At the same time, psychological safety shifts from something tangible to something abstract. Not everyone feels equally free to speak up in a digital setting. This is especially true as relationships become more superficial and informal moments disappear. Who still spontaneously says: “I think we’re missing something”? Who is it that remains silent?

The risk you don’t see

The greatest danger of hybrid working is invisible. It is the friction that stays under the radar. The burnout that goes unmentioned. The colleagues who slowly disengage without anyone truly noticing.

In a high-pressure, deadline-driven industry, this can escalate quickly. Digital communication amplifies this effect. Without body language, a comment can land harder than intended. What is missing is context. Without context, nuance disappears, which is precisely what creative collaboration needs. Psychological safety is often found in the small things: daring to doubt; sharing something unfinished; giving critical feedback without repercussions. This very space is put under pressure when interaction is primarily digital.

Hybrid working requires direction

Hybrid working is not a practical puzzle, but a cultural redesign. Connection and psychological safety no longer arise spontaneously; you must actively organise them. This starts with conscious choices: when do you meet, why and for what purpose? Physical moments gain more value when they focus on what cannot be done digitally: building trust, discussing tensions and allowing ideas to emerge.

It also requires more explicit communication. Where nuance does not arise naturally, you must add it in words, tone and intention. This also applies to leadership: making it clear what constitutes normal behaviour. What does openness mean? When is something safe enough to say out loud?

What works in practice?

Rhythm over randomness. Plan fixed physical meetings around crucial phases in the collection process, from concept to go-to-market.

Plan fixed physical meetings around crucial phases in the collection process, from concept to go-to-market. Make space for the unfinished. Consciously set aside time for ideas that are not yet fully formed. This is where trust and innovation are born.

Consciously set aside time for ideas that are not yet fully formed. This is where trust and innovation are born. Check the undercurrent. Start meetings not just with targets, but with people. How is everyone doing? This lowers the barrier to speaking up later.

Start meetings not just with targets, but with people. How is everyone doing? This lowers the barrier to speaking up later. Make feedback explicit. State your intention and tone. Especially in a digital context, this prevents misinterpretation and unnecessary friction.

State your intention and tone. Especially in a digital context, this prevents misinterpretation and unnecessary friction. Ensure equal visibility. Remote working should not create a disadvantage. Being seen and heard is essential for psychological safety.

Remote working should not create a disadvantage. Being seen and heard is essential for psychological safety. Lead with feeling and results. Pay attention not only to output, but also to team dynamics. Who is quiet? Where is the tension?

Pay attention not only to output, but also to team dynamics. Who is quiet? Where is the tension? Organise the informal. Trust is rarely built in tightly scheduled meetings. Consciously create space for spontaneous interaction, even if it feels paradoxical.

Technology is changing how we work, but not what makes work meaningful. Fashion remains an industry of feeling, interaction and intuition. We therefore advise conscious hybrid working, because people do not thrive in silos!

About the authors: Liesbeth den Engelsman has over 23 years of experience in the legal profession. She applies her knowledge and experience to legislation, regulations and the legal frameworks concerning inappropriate behaviour and integrity. As a confidential advisor, she works with norms and values in a different way, aiming to improve the working climate for her clients. Melanie van Wijk has over 20 years of experience in public relations, including for fashion brands. She understands the importance of reputation and effective communication like no other. She uses her knowledge as an entrepreneur and, with her empathetic and open nature, assists the clients of Kantoor Ethiek as a confidential advisor.