Inditex appoints Antonio Flórez Head of Bershka

After Marco Agnolin moved to Diesel from Bershka, parent company Inditex has appointed Antonio Flórez as the brand’s new CEO, reports Fashion Network. The Inditex-owned brand, recently also roped in Pau Orts as Head of digital strategy.

Flórez is already familiar with the group’s working, most recently having served as the company’s director in Italy. He has also earlier held various positions including the commercial manager of Zara in Europe. Lorenzo Marcheselli, the former director of the group in the United Kingdom and most recently, commercial director of Zara in Europe, will now be the director of Inditex Italy, in place of Flórez, add a report by Expansion.

Considered as number two in terms of sales, after Zara, Bershka managed to cross the 2 billion euros (2.3 billion dollars) revenue mark for fiscal 2016. Bershka added 1,081 stores at the end of 2016, of which 919 were owned and 162 franchised. According to Expansion, so far this year, the brand opened 21 new stores, taking the total count to 1,102 worldwide. In addition, Bershka has an online store in 35 markets, after it launched online platforms in South Korea, the US and Japan this year.

Picture:Bershka website