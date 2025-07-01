Inditex reorders global leadership with changes at Zara Kids and Italy

Lorenzo Marcheselli, who until now led the Galician group's business in Italy, has been appointed the new director of Zara Kids. He replaces Begoña Costas, who is retiring after a 46-year career at the company, as reported by Modaes.

Costas, a key figure within Zara's organisational structure, leaves behind a career marked by the consolidation of the children's category from its inception. This includes milestones such as the absorption of Kiddy's Class in 2022.

With almost two decades at Inditex, Marcheselli brings extensive international experience. He started in Zara stores in Ravenna and Florence. He rose through the ranks to hold positions such as the management of the UK and Ireland subsidiaries, as well as the commercial management of Zara in Europe.

Since 2018, he has been head of the Italian market. This position is now assumed by Barbara Bastianelli, formerly commercial director for Europe and Asia. Like her predecessor, Bastianelli began her career in-store. This pattern reinforces Inditex's commitment to internal talent development.

This handover takes place against a backdrop of strong momentum for Zara Kids. In recent months, it has committed to new initiatives such as its Z3D line for teenagers and collaborations such as the one with the German brand Closed.

Zara represents more than 70 percent of Inditex's sales and profits. It achieved 27.778 billion euros in revenue and 5.407 billion in pre-tax profit in 2024. In the children's segment, Zara remains one of the main operators in Spain, reinforcing its strategic role within the Galician conglomerate.