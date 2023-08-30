Is Tremaine Emory exiting Supreme?

Tremaine Emory, Supreme's creative director, is reportedly poised to depart the label following a brief tenure of just two seasons. Emory, who assumed the role in 2022 to oversee the brand's streetwear collections, will have held the position for a mere 18 months.

Though VF Corp, the brand's owner, has not officially confirmed the departure, social media is abuzz with rumors of Emory's imminent exit. Notable streetwear publications including Hypebeast and Complex have also reported on this development.

Emory marked a significant milestone as the first designer to hold the position of creative director at Supreme, following VF Corp's acquisition of the brand for 2.1 billion dollars in November 2020.

During his tenure, Emory, who is also the founder of New York-based label Denim Tears, introduced two collections for Supreme: Spring Summer 2023 and Fall 2023-24, both of which garnered positive acclaim.

Under its new ownership, Supreme's sales growth has not met expectations. The company experienced a 2 percent decline in full-year revenue for the fiscal year ending in March 2023. Additionally, net profit decreased from 82.4 million dollars to 64.5 million dollars.

This summer has witnessed the departure of numerous prominent designers and brands, including Gabriela Hearst's exit from Chloé and Walter Chiapponi's departure from Tod's. As the fashion season approaches within a fortnight, further shifts within the industry are anticipated.