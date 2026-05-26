Isabel Marant changes leadership: Catherine Jacquet appointed chief executive officer

The house of Isabel Marant is changing its senior management. Catherine Jacquet has been appointed CEO, succeeding Anouck Duranteau-Loeper, according to a report by WWD on May 26, 2026. She will officially take up her post next month, following a transition period overseen by her predecessor.

The executive is leaving her role “to pursue other professional opportunities”, according to information provided to the trade press. She will remain in her position until June to ensure a smooth handover.

A nomination from luxury and Parisian houses

Catherine Jacquet joins Isabel Marant after a stint as chief operating officer at Fear of God in Los Angeles. She has also held general management positions at Lemaire and worked at several Parisian houses, including Courrèges, Sonia Rykiel and Paco Rabanne.

A graduate of the Institut Français de la Mode, she has a hybrid profile combining operations, international development and luxury brand management.

A succession in a context of repositioning

Anouck Duranteau-Loeper's departure comes after approximately ten years with the house. According to WWD, market sources suggest a possible future role at Saint Laurent, as Cédric Charbit continues to strengthen the group's organisation.

A brand still focused on its Parisian DNA

Founded by Isabel Marant in the 1990s, the house has established itself with an identifiable signature: a relaxed Parisian wardrobe, influenced by streetwear, vintage and a form of controlled nonchalance.

Today, the brand still relies on a balance between international distribution and a deeply rooted, highly recognisable aesthetic, particularly through its iconic pieces and regular collaborations.

A governance change in a phase of controlled growth

This change comes at a time when mid-market fashion houses are adjusting their governance to navigate more complex growth cycles. These include internationalisation; pressure on margins; the rise of selective wholesale; and strengthening brand image control.

At Isabel Marant, this new leadership will need to continue the expansion while maintaining a strongly codified identity, which has become one of the house's main intangible assets.

About Catherine Jacquet

Catherine Jacquet is a graduate of the Institut Français de la Mode. She has built her career at several fashion and luxury houses, holding management positions at Lemaire, Courrèges, Sonia Rykiel and Paco Rabanne. She was most recently COO of Fear of God in Los Angeles before joining Isabel Marant as chief executive officer.