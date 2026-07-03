ISPO BrandNew 2026 Opens Applications to Discover the Next Generation of Sports Industry Innovators

ISPO BrandNew, presented by YKK®, has officially opened applications for its 2026 startup programme, continuing its mission to identify, support and accelerate the most promising emerging companies in the global sports, outdoor and active lifestyle sectors.

Over the past two decades, ISPO BrandNew has helped identify and showcase some of the most influential innovation stories in the sports and outdoor industry. Former participants and winners include brands such as ON, GoPro, BOA and Maloja, demonstrating the programme's long-standing reputation as a launchpad for emerging innovation and future market leaders.

ISPO BrandNew, presented by YKK® provides young businesses with a unique opportunity to gain international visibility, connect with investors and industry leaders, and showcase innovation on a global stage. The 2026 edition builds on this legacy with enhanced startup evaluation, founder support and investor-readiness initiatives delivered in collaboration with BORN Accelerators.

Returning as headline sponsor, YKK® continues its commitment to fostering innovation across the sports and outdoor industry. As a global leader in fastening solutions and a long-standing partner to leading apparel and equipment brands, YKK® plays a key role in supporting the next generation of entrepreneurs at a critical stage of their growth journey.

"At YKK®, we believe innovation thrives when emerging businesses are given the opportunity to grow and be recognised. ISPO BrandNew, presented by YKK® provides an important platform for startups to showcase new ideas, build valuable connections and accelerate their journey. We are proud to continue supporting the next generation of innovators in the sports and outdoor industry." - Lynn Whittingham, Senior Marketing Executive, YKK Europe Limited.

The 2026 programme places a stronger emphasis on helping startups transform visibility into meaningful commercial opportunities through targeted support, expert guidance and direct access to industry decision-makers.

Together, ISPO, YKK® and BORN Accelerators create a platform that combines visibility, industry access, expert feedback, investor exposure and growth support. The result is a stronger ecosystem that helps founders build meaningful connections and unlock new opportunities beyond the event itself.

Why Join the BrandNew Village presented by YKK®

Designed specifically for innovative sports, outdoor and active lifestyle businesses, the BrandNew Village provides startups with a powerful launch platform for growth and international exposure.

Participants receive a comprehensive support package that includes exhibition space within the BrandNew Village, investor-readiness support, marketing exposure across ISPO's digital channels and the opportunity to compete in the prestigious ISPO BrandNew Awards.

The programme also offers direct access to investors, retailers, media and influential decision-makers from across the global sports ecosystem, helping startups build valuable relationships that can accelerate commercial growth. To be eligible, companies must have been founded within the last five years, employ fewer than 50 people and generate annual turnover of less than €500,000.

ISPO BrandNew Awards 2026 presented by YKK®

Applications for the ISPO BrandNew Awards open on 5 June 2026 and are available exclusively to startups exhibiting within the BrandNew Village.

Startups will compete across four categories:

Performance, Health & Equipment

Retail, Digital & Software Innovation

Sustainability & Materials

Outdoor & Adventure

Selection Process

Entries will be evaluated by a panel of six industry experts through a rigorous three- stage judging process.

Following an initial review, three startups from each category will be shortlisted to pitch live on the BrandNew Launchpad during the opening day of ISPO. Category winners will then progress to a final pitch on day two, where they will compete for the title of overall ISPO BrandNew Winner 2026.

Category winners will be announced during the ISPO After Party on the evening of 4 th November and will receive a complimentary pod within the BrandNew Village at ISPO 2027 and will be rolled into an investment programme. The overall winner will be awarded a complimentary full exhibitor stand at ISPO 2027. Applications for the ISPO BrandNew Awards open on 5 June and close on 2 August 2026.

For ambitious founders, ISPO BrandNew 2026 is more than a competition. It is an opportunity to gain visibility, accelerate growth and become part of the next generation of success stories shaping the future of sport, outdoor and active lifestyle industries.

For more information, visit ISPO.com/awards.

About ISPO

ISPO is the leading international platform for the global sports business, connecting brands, retailers, distributors, investors, startups and industry experts to drive innovation, knowledge exchange and commercial growth. Through its events, content and networking opportunities, ISPO supports the development of the sports and outdoor industry worldwide.

About YKK

YKK® is a global leader in fastening solutions, renowned for its commitment to quality, innovation and sustainability. With operations in more than 70 countries and regions worldwide, YKK® provides, fastening products and architectural solutions that support a wide range of industries. As a long-standing partner to the sports, outdoor and apparel sectors, YKK® works closely with brands to develop high- performance products that enhance functionality, durability and design. Through continuous innovation and collaboration, YKK® helps shape the future of the industries it serves.

About BORN Accelerators

BORN Accelerators supports startups and growth-stage businesses through structured evaluation, founder development, investor-readiness preparation and strategic industry connections, helping companies transform potential into sustainable growth.