J. Press names Jack Carlson as its new creative director

J. Press, the 123-year-old brand founded on the campus of Yale University, which has become synonymous with classic American menswear and Ivy League style, has named Rowing Blazers founder Jack Carlson as its new creative director and president.

American designer Carlson, who exited US clothing brand Rowing Blazers in March, will debut his first Ivy-inspired collection for J. Press on September 11 during New York Fashion Week, which will also mark the brand’s first appearance on the CFDA schedule.

Jack Carlson, creative director and president of J. Press Credits: J. Press

“I grew up with J. Press," said Carlson in a statement. “I used to go to the shop in Harvard Square, and many of the first suits, shirts, ties, and belts I bought for myself were J. Press. I still have them. This role feels like coming home in many ways. I studied the classics (literally), and to me, a lot of what J. Press does is almost sacred: the button-downs, the khakis, the blazers, the Shaggy Dogs.”

Carlson added: “J. Press has also had a slightly irreverent streak that resonates with me too. I want to celebrate all of that; to build seasonal collections and collaborations around it; and to share it with more people. J. Press is an institution - in many ways, the last of its kind.”

J. Press autumn/winter 2025 collection by Jack Carlson Credits: J. Press

J. Press was founded in 1902 and has become known for its timeless American style and Ivy League aesthetic, such as navy blazers, soft-shouldered suits, Oxford cloth button-downs, khaki trousers, repp ties, schoolboy scarves, and its signature Shaggy Dog sweater.

The history of the fashion brand is also woven into the fabric of American culture, worn by the likes of Frank Sinatra, Cary Grant, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Robert Frost, George Plimpton, and US Presidents Franklin Roosevelt, John F. Kennedy, and Bill Clinton. The brand adds that the majority of its collection is still made domestically in the US, alongside key pieces made in the UK, Ireland, Japan, Canada, Austria and Norway.

The brand was bought by Japanese fashion and apparel company Onward Holdings in 1986 and operates three flagship stores in the US in New York City, New Haven and Washington, D.C., as well as one in Tokyo, Japan.

Jack Carlson to modernise J. Press, owned by Onward Holdings

J. Press autumn/winter 2025 collection by Jack Carlson Credits: J. Press

Onward Holdings believes that Carlson can help modernise J. Press’ Ivy League-inspired aesthetic and push the growth and footprint of the company to the next level.

“Jack brings a rare combination of historical reverence and fresh perspective,” added an Onward spokesperson. “His ability to celebrate the brand’s heritage, and to also present J. Press through a modern editorial lens makes him the ideal leader for our next chapter. We believe this is the beginning of a new era for J. Press, one that will strengthen our position as the definitive name in American menswear.”

J. Press autumn/winter 2025 collection by Jack Carlson Credits: J. Press

Carlson's debut vision for J. Press will be for autumn/winter 2025, which the brand describes as a “colourful, luxurious celebration of Ivy style at its best, rooted in American and British craftsmanship and the subtle codes, details, and idiosyncrasies of the J. Press uniform”.

Highlights will include a red tailcoat and a Tyrolian Janker, in a nod to the time Carlson spent living in Oxford, England, and Kitzbühel, Austria, alongside All-American pieces, such as boatneck knits “straight from the pages of Take Ivy” and accessories handcrafted in New York from vintage felt college pennants, some of which were nearly a century old.

In addition, Carlson has also brought back the original J. Press ‘Ivy’ blazer format, complete with a patch, rather than a set-in pocket on the chest, and reinstated the brand’s vintage, red-on-white label design across categories.

J. Press autumn/winter 2025 collection by Jack Carlson Credits: J. Press

As well as founding Rowing Blazers, known for its preppy look, Carlson has also led the revival of several heritage brands, including Warm & Wonderful, a British knitwear label beloved by Diana, Princess of Wales, and created collections in collaboration with the likes of Gucci, Barbour, Target, Fila, J. Crew, Umbro and Noah.

In 2024, Carlson sold Rowing Blazers to Burch Creative Capital, the investment firm founded by Chris Burch, the co-founder of Tory Burch, with partners Tom Vellios, co-founder of Five Below, and Jason Epstein, partner at Stonecourt Capital, for an undisclosed amount. He remained on as creative director until he left in March.

Other highlights from Carlson’s career include designing the uniforms for the US national rugby team, British football club A.F.C. Wimbledon, and the New Zealand and El Salvador Olympic teams. He has also designed watches for Tag Heuer, Seiko, Zodiac, and Tudor, as well as luggage for Globe-Trotter and LeSportsac, and footwear for Sperry, K-Swiss, and Hunter.