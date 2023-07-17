Jane Birkin, style icon and Hermès muse, has died

Renowned English Franco style icon, actress, and singer, Jane Birkin, has passed away at the age of 76. The Paris-based Ms. Birkin, originally hailing from London, had established herself in France to pursue a flourishing career in both singing and acting.

Famed for her embodiment of the enigmatic Parisian allure, Birkin's preference for boyish elegance over glitzy glamour made her an emblematic figure of the 70s. Her signature jeans and white tops, crocheted dresses, and Breton sweaters placed her as a pin-up of the era.

It was an auspicious encounter on an Air France flight that bestowed her name upon one of the fashion world's most iconic bags - the Birkin. Seated beside Jean-Louis Dumas, then-CEO of the esteemed luxury brand Hermès, Ms. Birkin fortuitously spilled the contents of her overfull handbag while lamenting the lack of spacious alternatives in the market, particularly for mothers. Responding promptly, Dumas conceived a vision of a supple and commodious rectangular holdall, adorned with a burnished flap and saddle stitching, as documented on the Hermès website.

And thus, the illustrious Birkin bag was born, a true testament to exclusivity inspired by one of the most fashionable and enigmatic women of the century. With an entry price of 10,000 dollars, and accompanied by formidable waiting lists, it remains an icon to this day.