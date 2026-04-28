JD Sports chair exit linked to reported CEO tensions

Further details have emerged around the planned departure of Andy Higginson from JD Sports, with reports suggesting internal discussions over the future of CEO Régis Schultz.

As previously announced, Higginson will step down at the retailer’s AGM on July 21. However, the Financial Times has reported that the chair had pushed for a change in leadership, raising concerns about performance amid slowing sales and pressure in North America.

The proposal is understood not to have gained full backing from the board, while majority shareholder Pentland Group, which holds around 55 percent of JD Sports, continued to support Schultz.

JD Sports has since rejected suggestions of a leadership dispute. A spokesperson told Alliance News that Higginson’s departure was a mutual decision and that there had been “no disagreement” over the board’s support for the CEO.

Higginson, who joined in 2022 following the exit of Peter Cowgill, has overseen governance changes and continued international expansion, with North America now contributing a significant share of the business.

The update comes during a more challenging trading period for the retailer, which recorded softer demand across key markets. JD Sports is set to report its full-year results on May 7, with focus likely to remain on leadership stability and performance.