Jigsaw names Hash Ladha as CEO

Premium fashion retailer Jigsaw has appointed industry veteran Hash Ladha as its new chief executive.

Ladha, who was chief executive of Oasis and Warehouse Group until 2020, will join the retailer in November and will replace Beth Butterwick, who is stepping down from the role after several years with the retail chain.

Commenting on his new role, Ladha said in a statement: “I am delighted to be joining Jigsaw. It is a brand which I have admired for many years, and I believe its distinctive in-house design capability, its brand strength and its multi-channel customer proposition provide many strategic advantages.

“I am very much looking forward to working with the board, shareholders, management team and all Jigsaw colleagues to capitalise on these strengths and meet its customers’ needs even more successfully in the years to come.”

During her tenure, Butterwick was focused on overseeing a change of strategy for the retailer, including improving the digital infrastructure of the business and investing in new services for customers, which led to growth in both sales and profits in Jigsaw’s most recent financial year.

As the new CEO, Ladha has been tasked with building on Butterwick’s work “to focus on delivering a compelling offer to customers amidst a challenging climate for fashion retailers”.

On leaving the business, Butterwick added: "It has been a huge privilege to have led Jigsaw over the last 3 and a half years. I want to thank all Jigsaw colleagues for their incredible dedication and passion for our customers.

“As I move to a new role, I will remain a firm and loyal fan of Jigsaw and I look forward to seeing the company thrive under Hash’s leadership.”