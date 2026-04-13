Jigsaw names new retail director to lead store expansion

Premium British fashion brand Jigsaw has appointed former Ted Baker executive Chris Browne as its new retail director to spearhead the next phase of the brand’s bricks-and-mortar expansion.

The appointment follows Jigsaw instructing property agency Colliers to identify 10 new store sites in Central London and across the UK, as part of its UK growth plans. Currently, the retailer’s existing portfolio sits at 43 standalone stores, and it is looking to increase its physical footprint by nearly a quarter, to bring “the brand experience closer to its growing customer base”.

Browne, who has spent 30 years as global retail director at Ted Baker, brings “extensive experience in store development, property strategy and building high-performing retail teams across international markets,” explains Jigsaw, and will oversee the store expansion.

During his three decades at Ted Baker, Browne oversaw the brand’s growth from eight stores to over 500 retail locations globally, playing a central role in its expansion into North America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Europe. He led a direct team of 128 people across five territory offices and a retail workforce of over 3,000.

Commenting on the appointment, Tikki Godley, managing director at Jigsaw, said in a statement: “Chris is one of the most experienced retail directors in the UK and has an outstanding track record of building store portfolios and delivering growth. His appointment reflects the scale of our ambition.

“We have a clear plan to expand our physical footprint and bring Jigsaw to more customers across the country, and Chris is exactly the right person to lead that.”

Jigsaw appoints former Ted Baker executive to expand retail footprint following sales growth

Browne added: “Jigsaw is a brand I've always admired, representing craftsmanship, quality and thoughtful design, which is increasingly rare on the high street.

“Finding the right homes for a brand like this matters, and I'm very much looking forward to getting started and securing the locations that will do justice to the product and the customer experience."

The store expansion plans build on a strong trading period for Jigsaw that saw Christmas sales rise 26 percent year-on-year, and profit margins improve by 35 percent, driven by strong full-price sales and “disciplined cost management”.

Founded in 1970, Jigsaw currently operates standalone stores and concessions across the UK and Ireland, as well as an e-commerce platform. Its current portfolio includes 43 standalone stores and 28 concessions across the UK and Ireland, with partners including John Lewis, Fenwick and Arnotts.