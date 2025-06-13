Jonathan Andic steps down from helm of Mango Man

Jonathan Andic, son of Mango founder Isak Andic, has stepped down from his executive responsibilities at the multinational fashion company. He had served continuously since 2008 as global director of the Mango Man line. This step back allows the director to assume greater responsibilities within the Andic family's holding companies.

These companies control the family's various real estate and business investments, which Mango's founder used to diversify his portfolio. Among them is Mango MNG Holding, which controls 95 percent of Mango's capital.

This decision was not made following Isak Andic's death on December 14, 2024. According to Mango, the Andic family made the decision at the end of last year, while the founder was still alive. Around 2020, Isak Andic began accelerating the separation of Mango's management and ownership to promote the company's professionalisation, a vision seemingly shared by the businessman's three children and heirs.

Continued presence on the board of directors

Jonathan Andic’s exit is expected to take effect in the coming weeks. Once he leaves the company's management and executive committee, he will focus on preserving and expanding Isak Andic's legacy and investments. He will work alongside his sisters, Sarah and Judith Andic, with whom he shares responsibilities in the family's various holding companies. This starts with Punta Na Holding SA, the family holding company that concentrates most of the family's investments and companies, for which Jonathan Andic is chairman, Judith Andic is a member and authorised representative, and Sarah Andic is secretary.

Beyond these positions, Judith Andic is also a member of the real estate holding company Punta Na SAU and vice chairman of MNG Mango Holding SAU. Sarah Andic is chairman of Punta Na SAU and vice chairman of MNG Mango Holding SAU. Jonathan Andic is chairman of both MNG Mango Holding SAU and Punta Na Holding SA. He is also secretary of the family's real estate holding company, Punta Na SAU.

This complex, shared distribution of responsibilities is not expected to change at Mango, even as changes at its dominant company, Punta Fa SL, complete in July. It will change from an SL to an SA, under the name Mango MNG SA, under the same umbrella of MNG Mango Holding SAU, chaired by Jonathan Andic. Despite leaving Mango's daily operations, he will continue to monitor the fashion multinational and supervise its operations, not only as chairman of the company that controls its share capital but also as a member and vice chairman of its board of directors, representing the Andic family.

Josep Estol, new global director of Mango Man

Jonathan Andic's decision does not affect the composition of Mango's board of directors, which remains under the chairmanship of Toni Ruiz, the company's chief executive officer. However, there will be consequences within its executive committee. This body will be reduced by one position after Jonathan Andic's departure, once Mango Man is integrated into Mango's product division, which already includes the company's other product lines: ‘Woman’, ‘Kids&Teen’, and ‘Home’.

Correcting this ‘anomalous’ situation, which involved giving the men's line greater visibility within the executive committee than the others, Josep Estol has been appointed as the new global director of Mango Man, replacing Jonathan Andic. He will be promoted from his current responsibilities within the line, having served as executive director since 2022.

Estol holds a degree in economics from the Universitat Pompeu Fabra in Barcelona and a general management programme from IESE Business School. He joined Mango in 2022 to assume the role of executive director of Mango Man, after nearly nine years at Hackett London, where he served as product director. Before that, he worked at Massimo Dutti, Inditex's premium fashion line, where he was head of buying for the men's fashion department for about four and a half years. He will now use his skills to develop Mango Man, reporting to Luis Casacuberta, Mango's product director and a member of the executive committee.

New stage for Mango Man

As the new head of Mango's men's fashion line, Estol will lead its next stage of growth. Jonathan Andic launched the label in 2008, then called ‘Homini Emerito by Mango’ (H. E. by Mango), as part of a strategic diversification of Mango's offering.

Mango Man is now considered a ‘key’ element in achieving the company's short- and medium-term growth objectives. Its strategic plan aims to boost Mango's global sales to four billion euros by 2026. Mango Man closed the last full financial year of 2024 with sales of 408 million euros. This figure, not shared at the time but detailed now, represents a 20 percent sales growth compared to 340 million euros in 2023. This value and growth increased its share of Mango's total sales from eleven to twelve percent in one year.

Beyond this year-on-year growth, Mango reports that Mango Man's accumulated sales growth over the past four years is +136 percent. The line has over 600 points of sale in 90 markets and an online presence in 80 countries. These channels offer its own collections and collaborations, including capsules launched with the historic Italian house Boglioli in 2023 and again in 2024.

