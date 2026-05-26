Jonathan Andic steps down from his responsibilities at Mango

Madrid – Jonathan Andic, son of Mango founder Isak Andic, has decided to step down from all responsibilities and resign from all his positions within the Spanish fashion multinational. This follows his formal indictment on May 19 for the alleged homicide of his father. Until now, he served as the non-executive vice-chairman of its board of directors, among other roles. He was also the sole representative of the Andic family on this governing body.

In an open letter dated today, May 26, 2026, addressed to Mango employees, Isak Andic's son primarily asserted his innocence regarding the charges against him. The letter has been reported this morning by mainstream media outlets such as El País, El Heraldo and El Mundo. He concluded his defence by announcing that, given the seriousness of the accusations, he has decided to temporarily step away from his “dedication to Mango”. This move is expected to result in his temporary departure, until further notice, from the board of directors. Following the restructuring after his father's death, he had served as non-executive vice-chairman and the sole representative of the Andic family.

As a footnote in his letter, Jonathan Andic adds that despite this “temporal” departure, he will maintain his involvement in “other family, business and social projects”. This is a significant clarification, indicating he will retain his positions within the Andic family's holding companies. Through these entities, Isak Andic's three children ultimately control 95 percent of the company's total share capital. This is not a trivial matter. Today's announcement is clearly a measure taken primarily to protect the Spanish company's image. It also highlights the gravity of the charges against Isak Andic's son, against which he states he will dedicate all his efforts to defend himself.

Jonathan Andic's letter to Mango employees, made public on May 26, 2026

“I write these words with sincerity and humility, from a place of pain, helplessness and frustration at facing a narrative of alleged guilt that does not reflect reality. About 17 months ago, I lost my father under circumstances that were profoundly painful for me, my family and those close to us. To this grief has been added the burden of living with the most serious, unjust and unfounded accusation a person can face.

I want to express, from the heart, that I have loved and deeply love my family, and in a very special way, my father. We shared many happy, cherished and affectionate moments together. As in many families, we also had difficult and complex times, which we overcame with great effort, generosity and help. The love, respect and bond we have always felt are part of our family's DNA, as those who know us well can attest.

A public narrative has been constructed with a partial, decontextualised and distorted view, which has created a perception of guilt that is far from reality. I know that dismantling it will require time, effort and intense dedication.

The attention and focus required for my defence in the legal proceedings do not, at this time, allow me to maintain the high level of commitment that my role in the company demands. For this reason, and out of a sense of responsibility, I have decided to temporarily step away from my dedication to Mango, while maintaining my connection to other family, business and social projects.

I make this decision with sadness, but I am convinced that it is the best for the company and for me. I face this process with serenity and fortitude, and I need to concentrate all my energy on proving my innocence”.

Toni Ruiz and the board of directors show support for Jonathan Andic

Following the decision made by Jonathan Andic, Toni Ruiz, chief executive officer and chairman of the Mango board of directors, has conveyed his respect, understanding and support to Isak Andic's son during this difficult time. This was communicated through an internal statement also addressed to Mango's staff. The management of the Spanish fashion multinational has only released small excerpts from this letter. These fragments essentially highlight the strong business position Mango currently holds. This point was the main emphasis of the management's communication. The letter also notes that Toni Ruiz expressed gratitude for the support Mango has received recently and joined the Andic family in supporting Jonathan Andic. Mango states that the members of the company's board of directors have also endorsed this support. They expressed “their full conviction that the legal process will be resolved favourably and trust that this will happen as soon as possible”.

Mango “is in the best moment of its history,” Ruiz stated in the letter. He added, “we have the full support and long-term vision of our shareholders, a clear, unique and distinct strategy, and a corporate governance model aligned with the highest standards.” These words essentially aim to demonstrate the company's stability during a highly complicated time. Following Jonathan Andic's arrest on homicide charges, all the work achieved in recent years is at risk of being overshadowed. In the face of these threats, “Mango is a leading company worldwide, with a team of more than 18,000 people globally and a presence in more than 120 countries,” argued the chief executive officer and chairman of the Mango board of directors. Addressing the employees, he stated that the company's “positive evolution” and “sustained growth” are a “direct result of your commitment, professionalism and dedication”.

In summary Jonathan Andic, son of Mango founder Isak Andic, has stepped down from all his responsibilities and positions within the Spanish fashion multinational after being formally indicted for the alleged homicide of his father.

Andic announced his decision in an open letter to Mango employees, in which he asserts his innocence and explains that he is temporarily stepping away from his dedication to the company to focus on his legal defence, although he will maintain his involvement in other family, business and social projects.

Toni Ruiz, chief executive officer and chairman of the Mango board of directors, has expressed his support for Jonathan Andic and highlighted the company's stability and strong business performance, reaffirming his and the board's confidence that the legal process will be resolved favourably.