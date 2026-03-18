Jose Manuel Albesa appointed new CEO of Puig

Madrid – Puig, the Spanish fashion and beauty multinational that owns fashion houses such as Jean Paul Gaultier, Nina Ricci, Rabanne and Carolina Herrera, has announced the immediate appointment of Jose Manuel Albesa as the company's new sole chief executive officer. He takes over from Marc Puig, who will continue to steer the multinational's direction solely as executive chairman of the board of directors.

Puig's board of directors, following its long-term strategic guidelines and with the support of the appointments and remuneration committee, has agreed to separate the roles of chairman and CEO. Until this decision, these positions were held by Marc Puig. Since last September, he has been supported by Albesa.

A long-standing executive of the Spanish group, Albesa joined in 1998. Since then, he has served as the group's deputy CEO and was previously president of the beauty and fashion division, with responsibility for all global operations and business areas.

Jose Manuel Albesa takes over as Puig CEO

Framing the transition as being in line with “best practices for listed companies,” the company has appointed Albesa as the new chief executive officer of Puig. He will perform this role according to guidelines set by the board of directors, which Marc Puig continues to chair as executive chairman. From this position, Marc Puig will work closely with Albesa to align the company's strategic vision with day-to-day executive decisions.

Puig will also focus on further developing the group's mergers and acquisitions strategy. Marc Puig will continue to influence key appointments while ensuring that “Puig's culture and values” prevail as differentiating elements of its business model. “This is an exciting moment in Puig's evolution; one where the combination of very solid foundations and strong growth sets the stage for the next chapter in our history,” highlighted Marc Puig in a statement shared by management. He noted that the separation of the roles of chairman and CEO “aligns with the highest standards of best practice for listed companies”.

Having worked with Albesa for over 20 years, Marc Puig expressed full confidence that his talent, leadership and vision make him the ideal person to drive the company forward. Regarding his personal responsibilities, he added, “I remain fully committed to Puig as executive chairman and look forward to continuing to work with Jose Manuel in this new chapter of our company's history”. Albesa stated that becoming CEO is both a privilege and a responsibility. He expressed gratitude for the trust the Puig family and the board have placed in him to lead an exceptional team. Characterising Puig as agile, decisive and expert, Albesa believes there is still significant potential ahead. Outlining his executive strategy, he said the company will focus on “renewing our energy, sharpening our focus and building on what makes Puig unique” while continuing the journey alongside Marc Puig.

Restructuring of board of directors and new chief financial officer

Following Albesa's appointment, the executive will be proposed as a new member of the board during the next annual general meeting. While a date is yet to be confirmed, it is anticipated to take place in May 2026.

This follows the Puig Investor Day on April 14, 2026, where management will provide an update on long-term strategies following strong results recorded at the close of the 2025 fiscal year.

Puig also announced the appointment of Miquel Angel Serra as the new chief financial officer (CFO). Serra joined the company in 2013 and previously served as vice president of corporate management control and investor relations. In this role, he will report to Albesa. He succeeds Joan Albiol, who had been CFO since 2009. Albiol will remain with the company as secretary of the board of directors, overseeing legal and mergers and acquisitions functions while reporting to Marc Puig.

In summary Puig has appointed Jose Manuel Albesa as its new chief executive officer, separating the roles of chairman and CEO.

Marc Puig will continue as executive chairman of the board of directors, focusing on strategic vision and mergers and acquisitions, while working closely with Albesa.

Additionally, Miquel Angel Serra has been appointed as the new chief financial officer of Puig, reporting to Jose Manuel Albesa in his capacity as the new CEO of the company.