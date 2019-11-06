Katie Anderson named new chief financial officer of Guess, Inc.

Guess, Inc. has announced the appointment of Katie Anderson to the role of chief financial officer, effective December 2. Anderson will replace Sandeep Reddy, who has been in the role for six and a half years and will exit the company on December 1.

Anderson joins Guess from California Pizza Kitchen, where she has held the role of as chief financial officer since November 2016. She originally joined California Pizza Kitchen in 2010, having held several finance roles with the company including senior vice president of corporate finance and senior vice president of financial planning and analysis.

The executive briefly left California Pizza Kitchen in February 2016 to serve as chief financial officer of Sprinkles Cupcakes until she returned to CPK as its chief financial officer.

“We are very excited to welcome Katie into our Company to lead our global finance, accounting, treasury, tax and strategy functions," Carlos Alberini, chief executive officer of Guess, said in a statement. "She brings great strategy and retail experience, strong leadership skills and tremendous passion to the role. I am very confident that Katie is the right leader and business partner to drive our team and our business to the next level of growth and profitability.”