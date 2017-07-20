Katie Grand joins W Magazine after Enninful departure

W Magazine have announced British stylist Katie Grand as its new contributing fashion editor. Grand takes over from Edward Enninful who begins as the new editor in chief of British Vogue next month.

Grand, who will maintain her role as editor in chief of biannual publication Love Magazine, a fashion bible she founded and is also published by Condé Nast, stated: " I've bought W since I first started buying magazines. It's a great American magazine with so much fantastic history."

Grand will style fashion stories and work alongside W's editor in chief Stefano Tonchi. Grand is thought to have been in the running to replace Shulman, but was pipped to the post by Enninful, a successful editor and stylist in his own right.

Tonchi told Business of Fashion: "A lot of people don't want to pinned down in a specific place," citing Grand's many projects across editorial (contributing to Vogue Paris and Italia) and advertising (for Louis Vuitton, Prada, Miu Miu, Loewe) and creative partnership with Marc Jacobs. "I started thinking about a structure that would let talent come in and give their best, and also to have a more kind of reliable core here at the magazine."

W magazine was first published in 1971 and was purchased by Condé Nast from Fairchild Publications in 1999. The magazine is an oversized format, larger than standard magazines and has a circulation of approximately 500,000.