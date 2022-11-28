Katie Grand to receive Isabella Blow Award at The Fashion Awards 2022

London-based stylist and editor Katie Grand is to receive the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator at The Fashion Awards 2022. The British Fashion Council (BFC) announced Ms Grand as the recipient on Friday, stating her “incredible contribution to culture, art, and fashion has made her one of the most exciting creative visionaries of our time.”

Best known for her catwalk styling and launching publications Pop and Love magazines as well as latest endeavour the digital and print platform Perfect. Ms Grand, a Central St Martins alumni, has worked nearly four decades in the fashion industry after styling shoots in the 1990s at the dawn of style bible Dazed & Confused. She has further worked with leading fashion houses and designers including Giles Deacon, Marc Jacobs, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Miu Miu and Matty Bovan.

The BFC said Ms Grand has been credited for the discovery and rise of many era-defining creatives, models, photographers, writers and designers’ careers, including Cara Delevingne, Mert & Marcus, Rasharn Agyemang, Kendall Jenner, Zhonglin and Alasdair McLellan. Highlights from her professional life have recently been collated in the volume, Tears and Tearsheets, published this year in a spirit of independence to which she remains true.

Supporting British talent

In 2007 the BFC renamed its Fashion Creator Award to the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator in honour of Isabella Blow, who died in May 2007. Blow was renowned for her unerring support of British designers and for her contribution to the international fashion industry as a whole.

Caroline Rush, BFC Chief Executive commented: “We are thrilled to present the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator to Katie Grand and acknowledge her for her incredible creative contribution to the global fashion industry. Always ahead of the curve, Katie’s work as a stylist and creative consultant has influenced trends and supported the discovery of fresh, new talent. We look forward to celebrating her in London in December.”

Kate Grand commented: “I’m delighted to accept this award. The legacy Issy Blow left behind and everything she brought to fashion has always been a massive inspiration to me.”

The BFC said recipients of its Fashion Creation award has brought designers’ creations to life and helped create worlds within brands. Previous winners include Professor Louis Wilson, Nick Knight, Pat McGrath, Edward Enninful and photography duo Mert & Marcus.

This year The Fashion Awards presented by Diet Coke will raise funds for the BFC Foundation to support the future growth and success of the British fashion industry. The ceremony will be held on December 5th at the Royal Albert Hall.