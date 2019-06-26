Kevin Straatman joins Amsterdam Fashion Group as partner

With immediate effect Kevin Straatman (29) has become partner/shareholder at Amsterdam Fashion Group BV. Over the last seven years Kevin has developed great skills in sales management and has been a strong reliable business partner for both clients and Italian suppliers. He has an undeniable love and talent for fashion.

Amsterdam Fashion Group is a leading men- and women’s fashion distributor with a strong preference for Italian collections. With a successful track record of over 20 years AFG serves high end fashion retailers all over the Benelux and even Scandinavia. Together with Bart Verkruissen, our young team and our new partner Kevin Amsterdam Fashion Group is ready for a prosperous future. The majority of the shares in Amsterdam Fashion Group BV is owned by Amsterdam Fashion Group Holding BV.