Kulsum Shadab Wahab named Women Empowerment Ambassador at CNMI

Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana (CNMI) has appointed Indian philanthropist and designer Kulsum Shadab Wahab as its new Women Empowerment Ambassador, reinforcing the association’s commitment to gender equality and social responsibility within the fashion sector. The announcement was made on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

Wahab is the founder of Ara Lumiere, a high-fashion brand and social enterprise that provides employment and training for women who have survived acid attacks. The initiative, which currently employs more than 100 women in India, has been internationally recognised for its social impact, receiving the Social Impact Award at the CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards in 2022. Through her work as Executive Director of the Hothur Foundation, Wahab has supported countless women in rebuilding their lives, promoting freedom, dignity, and economic independence.

Carlo Capasa, Chairman of CNMI, highlighted the significance of Wahab’s appointment: “Her dedication to supporting women who have survived violence is a virtuous example of how fashion can generate real impact. Her vision and commitment strengthen the path of social responsibility that CNMI pursues with determination.”

Wahab, speaking on her new role, said: “The spirit of women, their courage, their resilience and that quiet strength will always be my guiding force. Through fashion and social commitment, I strive to promote a world in which every woman can feel free, strong, and able to shape her own destiny, generating global change.”

The appointment signals CNMI’s intention to expand its role in socially conscious fashion, with potential ripple effects for Italy’s wider fashion ecosystem. By collaborating with figures like Wahab, the association aims to inspire Italian brands, particularly emerging labels, to integrate social impact and ethical initiatives into their business models. This approach not only strengthens Italy’s global reputation for responsible fashion but also creates new avenues for creative and artisanal talent to engage with meaningful, purpose-driven projects.

Wahab’s experience in combining design with empowerment programmes exemplifies the growing intersection between style, sustainability, and social impact, an area where CNMI is increasingly focused as it seeks to guide the Italian fashion sector towards a more inclusive and responsible future.