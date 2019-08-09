L Brands CEO accuses Jeffrey Epstein of misappropriating ‘vast sums of money’ from him

Leslie Wexner, the CEO and founder of L Brands, the owner of Victoria’s Secret, has accused Jeffrey Epstein of having “misappropriated” at least 46 million dollars from him while serving as his financial advisor.

The claims against the accused child abuser and financier were detailed in a letter written by Wexner and addressed to the Wexner Foundation Community. The missing money was reportedly noticed after Wexner cut ties with Epstein in 2007, who was by that point in charge of managing Wexner’s personal finances.

Wexner wrote: “In that process, we discovered that he had misappropriated vast sums of money from me and my family. This was, frankly, a tremendous shock, even though it clearly pales in comparison to the unthinkable allegations against him now.”

Wexner said in the letter he was able to recover some of the funds, adding that “the widely reported payments Mr. Epstein made to the [Wexner’s YLK Charitable Fund in 2008, worth 46 million dollars] represented a portion of the returned monies. All of that money - every dollar of it - was originally Wexner family money.”

In the early 1990s, Epstein also became a trustee of The Wexner Foundation. However, Wexner stressed in the letter that Epstein had no executive responsibilities in the running of the foundation, did not work directly with foundation staff, and he did not engage with leadership initiatives in any way.

Last month, The New York Times reported that two senior executives at the company in the mid-1990s discovered that Epstein was trying to pitch himself as a recruiter for Victoria’s Secret models.