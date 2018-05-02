Lacoste says goodbye to creative director Felipe Oliveira Baptista

London - French sportswear label Lacoste has gone separate ways with its creative director Felipe Oliveira Baptista, who had held the role since 2010.

Oliveira Baptista confirmed his departure via his personal Instagram account on Thursday afternoon. "Eight incredible years made possible with talent and support of everyone at Lacoste, especially the great Design studio," wrote Oliveira Baptista. He thanked the entire team at Lacoste for all their help over the years as well as his partner.

Felipe Oliveira Baptista steps down from Creative Director role at Lacoste after eight years

A post shared by felipeoliveirabaptista (@felipeoliveirabaptista) on May 2, 2018 at 6:00am PDT

Lacoste's in-house creative studio is set to design the brand's next collection for spring/summer 2019. Oliveira Baptiste's departure is part of the brand's wider effort to change its overall direction and strengthen its focus on its sporting heritage.

"Felipe has participated over the last 8 years, in the writing of a key chapter in the history of Lacoste," said Thierry Guibert, CEO of Lacoste Group, in a statement seen by Fashionista. "We are very grateful to him for contributing to the artistic and commercial development of our brand."

Following the departure of Oliveira Baptiste, Lacoste is set to launch a new creative direction for the brand within the next coming months. "A new stage will now open and I am extremely confident in the future successes of our brand, emblematic of French know-how and elegance. We wish Felipe every success in his next projects," added Guibert.

During his eight-year tenure at Lacoste, the Paris-based designer has been credited for taking the brand's signature pieces, such as the polo shirt, and making them relevant for a younger generation. Lacoste's collaboration with Supreme in 2017 was major sell-out success and its 'Endangered Species' collection with the International Union, which saw the brand replace its iconic crocodile logo for endangered species was a huge hit.

Photo credits: Bertrand Guay / AFP