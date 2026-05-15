Laurent Capizzi of Kiabi: “Our support makes the difference over time”

If one profession in fashion reigns supreme in emotional intelligence, it is this one. Far from the clichés, sales advisors embody the most vibrant and perhaps the most human face of this vast industry. To create a multifaceted portrait of this field-based role, FashionUnited chose to speak with those who view sales as an opportunity for personal growth and specialised expertise.

Following our conversation with Léa Siboni, a sales advisor for the luxury brand The Row; then Mathilde Robard from the concept store Centre Commercial; and Ruven Taieb, manager of the Rendel Records boutique, we meet with Laurent Capizzi, a sales associate at Kiabi in Brussels.

How do you describe your profession?

Laurent Capizzi: My job is primarily about welcoming customers, assisting them and advising them on products, always with a smile. I place great importance on the quality of the welcome and the relationship I build with them.

What was your first job in sales like?

I started in decoration and floristry. I even had my own flower shop as an independent business owner. It was a very different world, particularly because we worked with fresh products and faced significant constraints, such as purchasing stock as early as 4am.

Despite this, it is a fascinating profession that allows one to create beauty and express creativity. I also had the opportunity to travel, particularly to Bali, to source decorative objects, which was a very enriching experience.

Joining Kiabi marked a new stage in my career. I discovered the textile sector and joined a dynamic, structured company that is very focused on customer satisfaction and its people.

Do you have fond memories of your first sales interview?

Yes, my first interview was in floristry, following an internship. It went very well, which allowed me to start in the profession with confidence. For Kiabi, the interview particularly stood out to me. It involved role-playing and situational exercises, which really allows you to show your personality and interpersonal skills.

I really appreciated this approach because it highlights authenticity. I felt I could be myself and that this was perceived positively. Being hired following this process was a great satisfaction and the start of a wonderful journey.

What is the best advice a manager or mentor gave you when you started?

The best advice I received was to be a good listener. This means listening to others, staying open-minded and knowing how to accept constructive criticism in order to improve. I was also taught to learn something new every day, never to settle for the minimum and always to strive to do better. One should not be afraid to act or make mistakes. It is through effort and dedication that you can move forward and grow professionally.

What gets you up in the morning?

After almost eight years at the Kiabi store in The Mint, Brussels, what motivates me every morning is primarily the atmosphere and the relationships I have with my colleagues. There is a real family spirit, which is essential for me. Without this collective motivation, I could not do my job with as much enjoyment.

I also enjoy contributing every day. Here, we are fortunate to be versatile and involved in many areas: processing deliveries; merchandising; working the tills; and managing the fitting rooms. I also have the opportunity to train new team members, which is something I am passionate about. I enjoy passing on knowledge, explaining processes and supporting others in their development.

The customers make my daily routine even more motivating. Each encounter is different and offers an opportunity to create a connection, provide useful advice or make a shopping experience pleasant. Seeing a customer leave satisfied with a smile, and sometimes return regularly, is a real source of pleasure and pride.

We also have the opportunity to participate in ‘task force’ missions to help open other stores. This allows us to meet other teams, share best practices and contribute to tangible projects, which is very enriching.

What does the ‘pleasure of selling’ look like?

Of course, there is the satisfaction of making a sale, but the real pleasure goes far beyond that. What matters to me is that the customer leaves with a product they truly like, one that brings them joy or that they are proud to give as a gift.

I take great pleasure in customer relations. Being in direct contact with customers, assisting them and advising them is what motivates me every day. I enjoy making people happy, and the positive feedback I receive, particularly through customer reviews on Google, is very rewarding.

Even when a product is unavailable, I always look for solutions, such as offering an online reservation or finding an alternative. The goal is always to do the best for the customer and to provide them with the best possible experience.

Receiving new collection in the stockroom: excitement or logistical panic?

It is mostly a lot of enthusiasm, with a bit of pressure at times. We receive deliveries five times a week, and our goal is for everything to be ready, well-presented and available as soon as the store opens. This requires good organisation, which is truly key. You have to keep a cool head, prioritise tasks and ensure the right products reach the shop floor at the right time.

The store must always be attractive, well-stocked and consistent for the customer. Despite the fast pace, it remains a stimulating time. Discovering the new collection and showcasing it is something that excites us and energises our daily work.

How does your team support each other during quiet periods or, conversely, during sale frenzy?

I always make myself available for the team. During busy periods, I do not hesitate to offer to work extra hours if needed. My experience as a former entrepreneur taught me the importance of commitment and solidarity at such times.

During rush periods, I also try to motivate my colleagues and maintain a positive, relaxed atmosphere. The idea is to stay focused on our tasks without succumbing to stress. We move forward together, efficiently and in good spirits.

In any case, team spirit is essential. We support and help each other, and we stay on course, regardless of the situation.

What is the most unusual or unexpected sale you have made?

We regularly have very large sales receipts, sometimes as tall as our Kiabers [editor’s note: Kiabi employees and collaborators]. Beyond the anecdote, it is the everyday situations that are most memorable. We assist customers during important moments in their lives, such as helping a visually impaired person, advising a new father leaving the maternity ward or finding an outfit for a special event.

Recently, I assisted a customer who was looking for a suit jacket for a wedding. The product was no longer available in-store, but I did everything possible to find a solution for him by placing a special order. These are the moments that give meaning to our profession.

Do you have favourite customers?

I do not have ‘favourite’ customers, strictly speaking, because everyone who enters the store deserves the same attention and support. However, it is a real pleasure to see regular customers again. These are the ones who return, thank us for their last visit and eventually remember our names. It shows that a relationship of trust has been established. It is also extremely gratifying to see that our support makes a difference over time.

What qualities or skills related to your job are you most proud of?

I am particularly proud of my availability and the quality of my customer service. I always try to be enthusiastic, cheerful and attentive to customers. For me, sincerity and kindness are essential in this profession. You have to be fully committed and love what you do to provide the best possible experience.

I also place great importance on passing on knowledge. Sharing my skills and supporting new colleagues or students is something I care deeply about and is an integral part of my role.

What is an unexpected aspect of being a sales associate?

People sometimes have the image of a job that is limited to folding clothes or tidying the store. In reality, it is much more than that. Our role is primarily one of listening, advising and supporting. We are here to understand the customer's needs and to assist them throughout their in-store journey.

It is a profoundly human profession that requires commitment, empathy and a sense of service. We are not just focused on tasks, but also on building relationships. We put our heart into what we do, and that is what makes all the difference.

This interview was conducted in writing.