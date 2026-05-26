Lauro De Marinis, known as Achille Lauro, is new creative director of Dondup

Lauro De Marinis, the Italian singer-songwriter known as Achille Lauro, has taken on the role of creative director at Dondup, Milan-based ready-to-wear brand. Lauro will present his first capsule collection on June 15 during his concert at the San Siro stadium in Milan.

In his new role, De Marinis will lead Dondup's design studio with the responsibility of defining and expressing the brand's creative vision in the womenswear, menswear and accessories collections.

Lauro De Marinis was born in Verona and grew up in Rome where he began his musical career. A multifaceted artist, he is now involved in several side projects in the fields of cinema, literature and fashion. "Lauro comes to Dondup with a clear conviction: fashion is a language, and he wants to speak it from the inside. Not as an ambassador, not as the face of a campaign, but as a creator," a statement explained.

“I wanted to create something that would last. Not as a face but as a creator. Not a gesture, but a project. The beginning of a creative journey that in the coming years will influence Dondup's image, collections and positioning, preserving its DNA and strengthening its identity. Elegance is not an accessory, it is an attitude, and fashion must know how to tell its story,” said De Marinis.