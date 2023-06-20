Lids appoints Ariel Sandler to lead the branding department

Sports retailer Lids has appointed Ariel Sandler as its head of brand and collaborations.

Sandler, who has previously helped lead brand and marketing efforts for the NBA, New Era and StockX, will be responsible for leading Lids’ new branding department across partnerships, activations, and brand development.

Commenting on her new role, Sandler said in a statement: "I'm thrilled to join Lids, a company that I have respected and followed closely for a long time. Coming from a sports and fashion background, being at Lids is an opportunity to get creative and build the brand further.

“I'm excited to work with new collaborator partners on exclusive product drops and find emerging artists and brands that will help take Lids to the next level."

Over the past four years, since being acquired by Ames Watson, Lids has experienced unprecedented growth. The retailer has expanded domestically and internationally into Mexico, Australia, and multiple European countries and is the trusted operator of NHL, NBA and PSG retail locations.

Bob Durda, president of Lids, added: "Ariel brings a wealth of experience and deep passion for the sports fashion industry. Lids is a global, expanding brand and Ariel brings a fantastic combination of experiences that will continue to drive Lids forward."