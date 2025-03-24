Loewe: Proenza Schouler founders take over Creative Direction

Loewe has appointed Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, the founders of the brand Proenza Schouler, as the new creative heads of the Spanish fashion house.

McCollough and Hernandez will be responsible for the creative direction of all collections across womenswear, menswear, leather goods, and accessories, Loewe's parent company LVMH announced on Monday. They will assume their new positions effective April 7th.

“I am delighted to welcome Jack and Lazaro to Loewe,” said Loewe CEO Pascale Lepoivre. “Their vision and creativity are perfectly aligned with the house codes we have established, and I am eager to see how they will shape its future.”

The new creative directors met at Parsons School of Design in New York. While still students, they founded the US-based luxury brand Proenza Schouler in 2002. McCollough and Hernandez stepped down from the creative direction of the brand at the end of January.

Proenza Schouler Founders Succeed Jonathan Anderson

“We are incredibly honored to join Loewe, a house whose values and mission closely align with our own,” said the duo. “We look forward to collaborating with its exceptional teams and artisans, whose talent—under the extraordinary creative direction of Jonathan Anderson—has shaped Loewe into the cultural force it is today. We sincerely thank Bernard Arnault, Delphine Arnault, Sidney Toledano, and Pascale Lepoivre for entrusting us with the next chapter of this remarkable house.”

The announcement comes a week after the fashion house confirmed the departure of its longtime creative director Jonathan Anderson. After nearly eleven years at the helm of Loewe, rumors of his departure intensified in recent months.

