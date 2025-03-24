Loewe confirms McCollough and Hernandez as Creative Directors

The appointment of Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez as creative directors at Loewe, marks the culmination of months of feverish speculation within the industry. The move had been widely anticipated since the American designers announced their departure from Proenza Schouler in January, fueling rumours that they were bound for a major European house. Their arrival at Loewe follows the departure of Jonathan Anderson, whose 11-year tenure transformed the Spanish luxury brand from a niche leather goods specialist into a fashion powerhouse. This transition also clears the path for Anderson’s expected move to Dior, reinforcing the intricate talent strategy within LVMH’s fashion empire. While Loewe’s confirmation to WWD was presented as a fresh chapter, the industry has long viewed this as fashion’s worst-kept secret—an inevitability rather than a surprise.

From founders of Proenza Schouler to new creative directors of Loewe

For McCollough and Hernandez, the move represents both a challenge and an opportunity. Long recognized for their cerebral yet commercially astute approach to fashion, the duo must now build upon the brand’s strong momentum and deepen its artistic and cultural ties. Their relocation to Paris underscores their commitment, as they prepare to immerse themselves in Loewe’s heritage, from its Madrid-based ateliers to its global expansion plans. With the house reportedly approaching 2 billion euros in annual revenues, they inherit a platform of remarkable scale, yet one shaped by Anderson’s distinct vision. Their ability to balance continuity with innovation will be closely watched, especially as Loewe’s broader cultural engagements—including exhibitions in Tokyo and Milan, as well as the prestigious Loewe Foundation Craft Prize—continue to solidify its reputation as a leader in the luxury sector.